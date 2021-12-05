Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga Hints At Defecting To UDA

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has given the clearest indication yet that he is contemplating defecting to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The fourth governor of Nyeri County is a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party. He took office following the death of his boss Governor Wahome Gakuru in November 2017.

Speaking during a church service attended by DP Ruto in Nyeri on Sunday, Kahiga said Jubilee is becoming lonely due to recent defections.

He claimed that he is the only governor remaining in the ruling party.

Kahiga went on to assure Ruto that he won’t support ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the 2022 General Election like some of his colleagues from the Mount Kenya region.

“Nyumba yetu ya Jubilee imesambaratika na ni mimi pekee yangu nimesalia Jubilee kutoka mlima Kenya, Jana tumeona magavana wa Mt Kenya wakihaka Jubilee na kujiunga na vyama vingine kama PNU,” he said adding, “sasa ni mimi pekee governor from Mt.Kenya nimesalia Jubilee walakini upweke unaua, but one thing I want to assure you I won’t join ODM, tupigie William Ruto kura.”

Also headed to UDA is Tetu Member of Parliament James Gichuhi who was among leaders who hosted the DP in the county on Sunday.

When the DP took to the podium, he said Kahiga is much welcomed to the ‘Hustler Nation’.

“Almost 85 percent ya watu walikuwa Jubilee tumeenda kwa ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ sasa Kahiga usihangaike sana because we saw yesterday, those who were remaining in the team also decamped. I think it is too risky for you to stay there alone,” Ruto said.

The county boss is among politicians who hosted Odinga in his recent two-day tour of Nyeri County.

He was criticized after he attempted to dictate what the former prime minister should speak about during a meeting at Kabiruini grounds.

In his speech, Kahiga told Odinga to stop commenting about historical events and instead talk about what he would do for the vote-rich region if elected president.

“Tafadhali msidanganywe na maneno ya historia… It is not time to talk about history it is time to talk about where we are going. Tunataka tuongee maneno ambayo yanawafurahisha wananchi,” the governor said.

