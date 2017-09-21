The Late Nderitu Gachagua’s Grandson Mauled To Death By Dogs

The late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua’s grandson has been attacked to death by dogs at Ring Road estate.
The 2 year old boy was mauled to death by 6 dogs at his Nyeri home.
Nyeri police say he died while undergoing treatment.
Nderitu died while still in office in February after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He died in London while undergoing treatment.
