The Late Nderitu Gachagua’s Grandson Mauled To Death By Dogs

The Late Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua

The late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua’s grandson has been attacked to death by dogs at Ring Road estate.

The 2 year old boy was mauled to death by 6 dogs at his Nyeri home.

Nyeri police say he died while undergoing treatment.

Nderitu died while still in office in February after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He died in London while undergoing treatment.

