Nyeri County Gov’t Staffer Succumbs To Covid-19, Five Others Hospitalized

A Nyeri County staff in the department of housing and planning has succumbed to Covid-19, area governor Mutahi Kahiga has confirmed.

Five others have been hospitalised, he added.

Further, the county boss has suspended all non-essential services for a period of one month at the county government offices.

According to governor Kahiga, health, finance and emergency services will be offered without interruption.

Staffers in the other departments will be required to work from home.

At the same time, those above the age of 58 including those in key areas of essential services will be allowed to work from home.

They have also been urged to receive their Covid-19 jabs starting next week.

In a bid to cushion residents, the county has waived penalties for those who had not paid for their business licences as well as reducing the cost of the licenses by 50%.

