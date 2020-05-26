in SPORTS

Nyayo Stadium Renovation Nearing Completion (Photos)

Renovation of Kenya’s second lagest stadium is almost complete.

For close to three years, Nyayo Stadium has been closed for the works, but the good news is it may soon reopen for sports.

The about 30k capacity facility was amongst those chosen to stage the 2018 CHAN and the facelift was geared towards the same.

However, Kenya was stripped of the rights over unpreparedness, and since 2017 the works have slowed down considerably.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has pledged that the stadium will be ready for handover end of this month.

“We are pleased with the work that has been done here and this is just the last mile of inspection. We had a challenge with the seats because we couldn’t ship them in in time due to the COVID-19 situation but now we have them and everything should be fine,” Okudo told Capital FM on Monday during an impromptu visit.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

