Nyayo Stadium Approved For World Cup Qualifiers

Nairobi-based Nyayo Stadium has been given the nod to host the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying games.

The roughly twenty five thousand sitting capacity facility is among a host of stadiums approved by the Confederation of African Football, Caf to host the games.

Nyayo was re-opened last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta after a delayed three-year renovation work.

Stadiums in countries like Senegal, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and Namibia were however found not fit to host the World Cup qualifiers.

The countries will therefore stage their games outside their borders.

Kenya is in group E of the qualifiers alongside Mali and neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

The games will begin in September.

