Nyashinski Unlikely to Perform at Adekunle Gold’s Concert Over Throat Infection

Singer, rapper Nyamari Ongegu popularly known as Nyashinski is uncertain about performing at the Adekunle Gold concert scheduled for tomorrow over a throat infection.

In a poster shared on social media, the Marathon Runner hitmaker is expected to perform at the much-hyped Destination Africa Festival.

He is to curtain raise the event, with Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold being the guest performer. Other artists expected to grace the stage are Otile Brown, Fena Gitu and Xenia Manasseh.

Nyashinski now says he contracted a throat infection yesterday which is threatening his performance and called for prayers from his fans.

“This one needs FAITH! I have had quite an exciting week with intense rehearsal sessions in preparation for Destination Africa Festivals. Unfortunately, yesterday I developed an infection that has suddenly infected my throat and is threatening my performance,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.







