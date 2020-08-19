Nyanza Regional Police Boss Noah Mwivanda Transferred Barely Five Months After Taking Over

Nyanza Regional Police Boss Noah Mwivanda has been transferred in new mini changes. This comes barely five months after he took over as the Region’s Chief.

According to Citizen TV, Mwivanda has confirmed to have been transferred to Eastern Region although he is still serving the same position. He takes over from Dr Vincent Makokha.

Mwivanda’s position has been taken over by Ms Lydia Ligami, who is now in charge of the six counties in former Nyanza Province.

Ms Ligami came into the limelight in June this year having been among the security officials injured in a plane crash in Meru while heading for a security meeting in Sololo, Marsabit county.

These changes come barely a week after the office of the president transferred Nyanza regional commissioner James Kianda.

Currently, Kianda is the new Nairobi Regional Commander taking over from Wilson Njega who was ideally moved to the Office of the President and named Secretary for Internal Security.

According to the police headquarters, the changes are normal and procedural aimed to boost operations in different regions.

