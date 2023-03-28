Nyanza Police Boss Muiruri Ordered Back to Police HQs Over Kisumu Demos

Nyanza Regional Police commander Karanja Muiruri has been recalled to police headquarters.

This was after commanders at the police headquarters expressed their displeasure with the manner in which he handled protests.

Filling his position will be former Eastern Regional police commander Noah Mwivanda.

It is said that the higher-ups claimed that he was lenient with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance protesters.

Mwivanda oversaw the operations on Monday where one was shot dead in Kisumu and two others sustained injuries in Migori.

In Kisumu, the demonstrations were led by Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o and his deputy, Mathews Owili.

Businesses remained closed even as leaders pleaded with their supporters to hold peaceful anti-government protests.

The morning procession was calm but things took a turn later in the day when the protesters engaged the police in running battles.

The police also lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy youths.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it is looking into the shootings that took place in the area.

“The Authority strongly calls upon the police to abide by the law in exercising their constitutional function of protection of life and property in line with the National Police Service Act, Section 24 (d),” said IPOA chairperson Anne Makori.

