Nyang’ori School Board Suspends Student Accused Of Killing Watchman

Nyang’ori School board has suspended a Form Three student who is facing a murder charge.

The student is said to have killed the watchman, identified as Willy Mukonambi, by hitting him on the head with a metal rod.

The student will stay out of school until the case is concluded.

The deceased was rescued by his colleagues who together with the school nurse rushed him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The suspect has been placed in custody and will be charged with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” said the DCI on Sunday.

Cases of students attacking teachers and other staff have been on the rise, after schools closed for over nine months due to Covid-19, and resumed in January.

On Wednesday, January 13, a form two student from Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County, was arrested over an alleged plot to attack a teacher with a machete.

The Mokwerero Secondary School Form Two student was arrested while armed with a machete and a sharpening file in the institution’s compound.

The incident came a day after another student was arrested after stabbing two teachers at Kisii High School, Kisii County.

