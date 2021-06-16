Nyandarua’s Uhuru Primary School Closed as Pupils Test Positive for Covid-19

Uhuru Primary located in Nyandarua county has been closed after cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Kahawa Tungu understands that eight pupils from the school tested positive for the disease after recent tests.

Nyandarua County Health Executive John Mungai said the school is the first learning institution to record Covid-19 cases in the region.

The decision to suspend learning in the school was reached after consultations between the county’s health department, ministry of education and counterparts from the interior ministry.

Mass testing was conducted after 70 pupils from the school visited Nyairoko Dispensary complaining of diarrhoea and sore throats.

Read: CS Magoha Bans Unauthorized Meetings In Schools To Curb Covid-19 Spread

Dr Munga said the first 50 learners were treated on Friday, but 20 more pupils visited the dispensary with similar conditions, prompting the health workers to conduct the Covid-19 tests.

“The eight that tested positive were from the 20 that visited our health facility on Monday. The samples were collected after our surveillance team got suspicious,” said Dr Mungai.

Most of the learners, Dr Mungai said, had a higher fever with some recording a temperature of up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Read Also: CS Magoha Bars Media From Reporting On Covid-19 Preparedness In Schools

“We have mobilised and dispatched our officers to carry out polymerase chain reaction tests. We have also taken samples from the school water storage tanks for further analysis,” he said.

Pupils from Class Five to Eight are scheduled to resume classes on June 21.

Those in the lower Primary will take a 10-day break as the health ministry continues to assess the situation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu