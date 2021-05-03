Nyandarua Speaker Ndegwa Wahome Claims Life in Danger as Mace Vanishes

Nyandarua county assembly speaker Ndegwa Wahome has claimed that his life is in danger.

According to Wahome, a top politician in the county was planning to get rid of him in order to block him from participating in county politics.

“The plan to make me disappear without trace has been hatched after a bid to remove me from the Speaker’s seat through impeachment proved impossible,” said Wahome who was reinstated a few days ago.

Addressing the press from Nyahururu, the embattled speaker said he wants a sit down with DCI director George Kinoti.

“I want to sit down with the DCI George Kinoti himself, so that I can give him the inside information that I have about my planned assassination,” he said.

He also accused House Leader of Majority Edinald King’ori of removing the County Assembly mace from the custody of Ol Kalou Police Station.

The mace – a symbol of authority – is kept in armoury at the assembly but can also be kept at the county commissioner’s office or at the police station.

Removal of the mace, Wahome reckoned, was a way of preventing him from presiding over sittings of the assembly from Tuesday.

He also alleged that his official vehicle went missing on Thursday after the court ruling. Some ward reps, he said, are behind the disappearance.

“As Speaker of Nyandarua, I am requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene,” he added.

Wahome was reinstated on Thursday by Nakuru High Court Judge Hillary Chemitei until a case against his removal is heard and determined.

Justice Chemitei ruled that the sitting of the assembly that impeached him did not observe the two-thirds rule.

Wahome was ousted over abuse of office, nepotism and corruption.

