Nyandarua Police Officer Admitted In Hospital After Allegedly Shooting Himself Six Times

A Nyandarua police officer has been admitted in hospital after he allegedly shot himself six times, in a suspected failed suicide mission.

The officer, Police Constable Geoffrey Iriko, was on duty manning the Mirangine Police Station report office and cells alongside his female colleague.

According to Nyandarua police boss Gideon Ngumi, Mr Iriko excused himself to go for supper in his house, where he shot himself with his G3 riffle.

“The female officer heard the gunshots soon after the victim left…the gunshots were from the officer’s house. She rushed to the scene where she found said officer unconscious on the floor and bleeding heavily,” said Mr Ngumi.

According to Ngumi and Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers who visited the scene, the officer shot himself through the chin, with some bullets going through the roof of his hut.

He has been admitted at a hospital in Nakuru awaiting surgery to remove the bullets. The police boss says he is in a stable condition.

Six spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

It is still not clear whether the officer was executed or was on a suicide mission as alleged by the police boss, considering the number of times he shot himself.

Ordinarily, a single bullet would throw a victim off balance, which was not the case in Mr Iriko’s case.

