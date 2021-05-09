Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome Impeached for a Third Time

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome has been impeached.

In a special sitting held on Saturday, 31 Nyandarua Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted to impeach Wahome over gross misconduct, abuse of office and nepotism.

Six MCAs opposed the motion to impeach Wahome while one abstained.

This is the third attempt to send the speaker home in less than six months despite a court order reinstating him.

On April 29, a High Court sitting in Nakuru reinstated Wahome who had been impeached in early January and February until a case challenging his ouster is heard and determined.

Justice Hillary Chemitei ruled that the sitting of the assembly that impeached him did not observe the two-thirds rule.

The motion to impeach Wahome on Saturday was moved by the Leader of Majority Edinald King’ori and seconded by Wanjohi Ward Rep Isaac Kung’u.

King’ori claimed that the embattled speaker had failed to explain how over Sh500 million meant for the construction of county assembly offices had been spent and yet it was not complete.

The MCA also accused Wahome of favoritism in assembly functions.

He alleged that Wahome colluded with some MCAs and undermined Governor Francis Kimemia’s leadership.

“The speaker has outrightly shown that he is unable to hold office. That is why we want him out. All he keeps asking from the executive is for more money yet he cannot account for the ones he has been allocated. We cannot allow this anymore. He has been discriminating against some of us in county assembly functions while favouring others. Is this fair?” posed King’ori.

He added, “we shall remove Wahome as many times as possible even when the courts bring him back. We as MCAs we are tired of him and his leadership, we are the people who voted him in and we have the right to vote him out.”

Wahome has, however, maintained that he is still the county assembly speaker.

The speaker further accused Governor Kimemia of being behind his woes.

According to him, demand for accountability and a firm stand against corruption in the county was the root cause of his predicament.

“The move by the MCAs to impeach me is contrary to the court order which directed that I will remain the speaker till the matter in the high court is determined,” he said.

