Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker James Ndegwa Impeached

Nyandarua County Assembly speaker James Wahome Ndegwa has been impeached over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

27 out of 31 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted in support of his ouster.

Last month, on January 8, MCAs moved to have the speaker impeached despite a court ruling giving him time to respond to the allegations leveled against him. 30 out of 39 MCAs voted for his ouster.

Following Ndegwa’s ouster, 14 MCAs distanced themselves from the impeachment stating that it was not properly done and did not follow the right procedures.

Reports indicated that the sitting was held without the presence of the commissioned mace and officers of the House including table clerks and the Hansard.

The 14 MCAs also said the impeachment had not been gazetted.

However, the leader of Majority Wambugu King’ori, who tabled the motion, said the gazette notice had been obtained by deputy speaker Zackary Njeru.

This escalated the drama in the county assembly as there was a rift between the MCAs that supported Ndegwa’s ouster while the other section termed it illegal.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia had asked the MCAs to have the county assembly speaker impeached on the grounds that he was an impediment to development.

