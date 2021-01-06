New Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Nominates Ex-West Mugirango MP James Gesami As Deputy

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has nominated former West Mugirango Member of Parliament James Gesami as his deputy.

Gesami, a medical doctor by profession, was Nyamira County’s ODM chair before resigning in 2017 after losing to late Governor John Nyagarama in nominations.

In appointments announced on Wednesday, Governor Nyaribo also named members of his Cabinet as shown below:

The names have been forwarded to the Nyamira County Assembly for vetting.

Nyaribo dissolved the Cabinet on December 31, 2020, a day after taking oath of office following the death of Governor Nyagarama.

All the 10 members of the County Executive Committee were asked to handover immediately as the new county boss moved to reorganise his government.

Nyaribo served as Nyagarama’s deputy for more than seven years, having assumed office in 2013.

All eyes are now on Nyaribo, who differed with the late Nyagarama on many issues ranging from corruption to appointment of county officials, with residents expecting him to clean up his former boss’ misdoings.

