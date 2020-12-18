in NEWS

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama Succumbs To Covid-19

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has succumbed to Covid-19, family has confirmed.

The county boss, 74, was placed on life support at the Nairobi hospital on Sunday where he had been receiving treatment for three weeks after contracting the virus.

It is said that the deceased county boss had an underlying condition (diabetes) hence the Covid-19 related complications.

The second term governor served as a director at the Kenya Tea Development Authority director (KTDA).

More follows

COVID-19John NyagaramaNyamira Governor

