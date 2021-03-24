Nyamira County Paid Ghost Workers Sh2.8 Billion – Audit

Nyamira County government may have paid ghost workers Sh2.8 billion in the 2018/19 Financial Year, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has revealed.

The audit report shows that the executive hired some 736 officers and paid them outside the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database system.

According to Ms Gathungu, the county did not provide supporting documents such as 736 vacancies, advertisement for jobs, shortlist and interview reports.

“Analysis of the monthly gross pay rise of Sh3 million for staff is not supported with documents such as the approved pay change advice, Public Service Board minutes, human resource advisory committee minutes as well as letters of promotion,” the report reads.

The report also shows that the devolved unit had 1,565 officers on a six-month probation period as provided for in the Employment Act, 2007 in the year under review.

“Consequently, the accuracy, completeness and validity of the compensation of employees of Sh2.8 billion reflected in the statement of receipts and payments for the year ended June 30, 2019 could not be confirmed,” the report continues.

Ms Gathungu also noted that the lack of an established recruitment process brought about uncontrolled recruitment, leading to a bloated workforce.

“In the circumstance, the Executive may face challenges while placing staff in the appropriate jobs, since the available positions are not properly identified and denied in the organizational structure,” the auditor says.

The county government is also on the spotlight for awarding a tender to a contractor who abandoned the construction of the county headquarters after receiving Sh32.5 million.

The three-year contract should have cost the county Sh383 million.

Gathungu also fingered the county assembly for paying ghost workers in excess of Sh2.5 million over the same period.

