Nyama Mama Owner Resurfaces Amid Sh520 Million Loan Fraud Case

The proprietor of popular restaurant Nyama Mama has resurfaced two weeks after a Nairobi court charged her with fraudulently acquiring a Sh520 million from a lender.

Ninaa Shanghavi presented herself before the court in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank. She was also accompanied by a nurse.

Ms Shanghavi denied fleeing the country. She claimed to have traveled abroad and later sought treatment for an undisclosed condition.

She furnished the court with medical records from Aga Khan Hospital as she sought to be released on bail after denying the charges against her.

She (Ninaa) and her spouse, Jay Shanghavi who are directors of Good Earth Group Limited are accused of inducing Victoria Commercial Bank to execute a charge over an apartment in Nairobi (Crystal Edge) to obtain the loan with intent to defraud.

The Shanghavis are said to have committed the offence on diverse dates between December 10, 2018, and November 2020.

The prosecution objected her release on bail saying she has not demonstrated goodwill even after the court issued a warrant of arrest against her.

The court ordered her to be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital where she will receive treatment as she awaits the bail ruling.

She will be under the supervision of the officer in charge of Lang’ata Women prison.

The bail ruling will be delivered on Thursday. Mr Shanghavi is currently out on bail.

Good Earth Ltd is the company behind Nyama Mama, Blue Door, Yao and Deli and Bakery.

