Nyama Mama Owner Released on Sh450,000 Cash Bail in Fraud Suit

Owner of popular restaurant Nyama Mama has been freed on bail.

Nina Shanghavi was released on a Sh450,000 cash bail after spending two nights at Kenyatta National Hospital under the supervision of officer in charge of Lang’ata Women prison.

The businesswoman presented herself before Milimani senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu on Tuesday after a warrant of arrest was issued.

Her advocates told the court that their client had not fled the country but had traveled abroad and later sought medical treatment.

She (Ninaa) and her spouse, Jay Shanghavi who are directors of Good Earth Group Limited are accused of inducing Victoria Commercial Bank to execute a charge over an apartment in Nairobi (Crystal Edge) to obtain the loan with intent to defraud.

The Shanghavis are said to have committed the offence on diverse dates between December 10, 2018, and November 2020.

While delivering the bail ruling, Nyamu urged the parties involved to negotiate with a view of settling the matter out of court.

Good Earth Ltd is the company behind Nyama Mama, Blue Door, Yao and Deli and Bakery.

Mr Shanghavi is also out on bail after denying the charges.

The case will be heard on February 3.

