Nyama Mama Owner Leaves Country After Sh520 Million Loan Fraud Claim

The proprietor of popular Nyama Mama joint is allegedly on the run after fraudulently acquiring a Sh520 million loan without offering security.

Ninaa Shanghavi was supposed to appear before senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdul on Wednesday but was out of the country, her lawyer said.

The court that had previously issued an arrest warrant against her declined to suspend the same saying that she was aware her presence was required by the court.

By the time her spouse, Jay Shanghavi was picked up by the police on Wednesday, Ninaa had apparently already left the country.

Mr Shanghavi pleaded with the court to allow her present herself in court once she jets into the country.

The State and the bank, however, opposed the application saying she was aware of the charges but opted to skip court.

The court rejected the application to lift the warrant but gave her two weeks to surrender “without embarrassing her”.

Victoria Commercial Bank had earlier applied to publish an advertisement in the newspaper notifying the public that Ninaa was missing. The court, however, gave her two weeks to present herself, failure to which the lender will be free to place the advert.

The duo who are directors of Good Earth Group Limited are accused of inducing the lender to execute a charge over an apartment in Nairobi to obtain the loan with intent to defraud.

The Shanghavis are said to have committed the offence on diverse dates between December 10, 2018, and November 2020.

Mr Shanghavi has since been released on bail.

The case will be mentioned on December 21.

Good Earth Ltd is the company behind Nyama Mama, Blue Door, Yao and Deli and Bakery.

