Management Sacks Nyali School Accountant Suspected Of Being A Whistleblower

Impunity still reigns high at the Nyali School despite several exposés run by this blog, that has seen the parents lose trust with the management.

Latest in the scandal-ridden school is the sacking of the school accountant on Thursday September 19 by the board after he was suspected of leaking the details of the Ksh13 million school bus scandal that has hit the school.

The accountant was suspended by the executive board members for 45 days pending investigation of his character. He is accused of giving “classified information” to parents.

According to a parent privy of the going-ons, the accountant has worked for the school for over two decades and “is a pious devoted christian”.

“Since the school bus scandal erupted, he has experienced a lot of intimidation and has also feared for his life. He was reported to the DCI for interrogation. His phone was taken by the police for cyber crime investigation. He is accused of highlighting corruption matters to the social media,” says a parent.

Despite the suspension, the accountant has been summoned by the board on September 30, a move seen a a way of trying to to intimidate or try comprise him.

Many parents see his suspension as efforts by the Principal to erase any evidence of the looting that has been happening. Already, a replacement from the principal village has taken over as acting role. Additionally, parents see his suspension as an avenue to maximize fleecing of school funds by the principal in the remaining days of his imminent exit.

“Just a day after his suspension, Cheques worth millions have been quickly signed by the executive board to maximize the loot. Parents fear that, any further absence of the accountant in his office will see the school collapse. The principal cares less for the school or the class 8 candidates as he is ready to down the school and promote his paramount school,” intimates an inside source.

The principal is said to have vowed to use all his “super power” that he has enjoyed for many years in ensuring that he still controls the school, amid the massive embezzlement of funds.

“The Board of Directors are normally his appointees and buddies in looting of school funds and have been used to stop parents efforts in bringing back good school management . The board itself is divided into “executive Board members” and “ordinary members”. The Executive board members comprises of the Chairperson, the treasurer, the secretary and the Principal. The ordinary members are the rest and only play the role of rubber stamping and making quorum. They executive make all the decisions and are the ones protecting the Principal,” adds our source.

As if that is not enough, almost 75 percent of the teachers are reported to be people from his village, majority of whom posses fake documents.

Also, promotion in the school teachers has been only for his village members and some teachers who are loyal to him.

“[In] every department of the school, the principal has put someone from his village to act as spy and assist in looting of school resources. These subordinate staff are also used to work for the paramount school, a secret school that is owned by the “wife of the Principal”,” adds the agitated parent.

A battle now looms in the school as parents threaten to oust him from office, while the principal is said to have alerted the Nyali Police that a section of parents wants to cause chaos and has influenced them to be on alert to disperse them.

