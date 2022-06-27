in NEWS

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali Claims Life In Danger As Unknown Men Raid His Office

Mohammed Ali
Nyali MP Mohammed Ali (Courtesy)

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali says that his life is in danger after unknown gunmen allegedly raided his office.

Speaking during a press briefing today, the lawmaker said the said gunmen raided his Nyali office on Sunday night.

“The reports that we have is those police officers were forced to shoot in the air to scare away the robbers, who escaped on foot,” said Ali.

The MP pointed fingers at the government adding that it was a ploy to intimidate him and have him shut up. Notably, Ali said nobody has been arrested in connection to the same despite filing a report at the police station.

“As it stands, no one has been arrested. The police came to my offices and looked at the CCTV footage,” he said.

This comes just days after the lawmaker exposed the rot in Mombasa port claiming that the port had been auctioned to the highest bidder with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at the center.

