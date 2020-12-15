Nyali MP Mohammed Ali Accuses Joho Of Assault as Msambweni Mini-poll Turns Dramatic

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has recorded a statement at Diani Police Station following an attack by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The former investigative journalist reported the incident under OB Number 07/15/12/2020.

In a statement seen by this writer, the lawmaker said he met the governor at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Msambweni constituency where police were allegedly blocking Feisal Bader’s supporters from casting their votes.

He was apparently on his way out when Joho allegedly punched him causing him to fall, hurting his knee.

The county boss was in the company of a large group of youths as was Ali.

The legislator told the police that he quickly got up and went to his car. The youths, receiving instructions from Joho, followed the Nyali MP to his car wielding knives and rungus.

The rowdy youths, he said, blocked his car, smashed the back seat window, right hand side mirror and the front right door.

According to Ali, they were trying to break into his car.

NYALI MP @MohaJichoPevu, files complaint with police accusing Mombasa Governor @HassanAliJoho of Assault & attempted Murder. Same Police at DIANI who are arresting MPs on petty allegations such as sharing water, have taken NO ACTION! #MsambweniDecides – @IG_NPS Double Standards! pic.twitter.com/6JqOrjqJPf — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 15, 2020

The Msambweni by-election has been marred with chaos and accusations of voter bribery.

Earlier, Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani escaped arrest over alleged voter bribery.

Thereafter, former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama was apprehended while monitoring the voting process.

His Bomet counterpart, Nelson Koech was also taken in in what Tanga tanga team say are intimidation tactics by the ODM side.

Bader is battling it out with seven other contestants but his main competitor being ODM’s Omar Boga.

