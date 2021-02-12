Nyali MP Mohamed Ali Causes Drama In Parliament After Walking In With Firearm

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali caused panic in the House after he walked in with his gun.

Members are required to deposit their firearms in a safety deposit box that is manned by the sergeant at arms.

The weapon was noticed by Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo who drew the attention of the speaker.

“Mr Speaker, I have noticed that Hon Mohamed Ali is carrying something behind his back resembling a gun. If that is true, then we are not safe,” Odhiambo said.

In his defense, Ali said he forgot to leave his things outside as he walked into the chambers.

“My apologies, I forgot to leave my things outside. I am a human being. Mr Speaker. Allow me to surrender,” said the Nyali legislator.

Ali also noted that the Gem MP should have approached him privately instead of naming him on national television.

“We are all human beings and at times we forget doing something. If my colleague saw that there was a problem, he should have approached me quietly, politely and tell me to surrender rather than announcing my name on TV and endangering my life.”

“The law allows a member to apply for a licence of a gun. I would have quietly surrendered the gun to the sergeant at arms.”

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo called for stringent security measures including installation of gun detectors as well as thorough searches for pepper spray.

“Even very well-meaning members can cause harm in the heat of the moment without intending. This should not be repeated,” she said.

Millie added, “We are all very good friends when things are not heated but when things go out of hand, we become a bit of strange behaviour. We should be protected from ourselves.”

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch on his part said Ali should be investigated by the Powers and Privileges Committee.

“If there was a proper case for referring to the Powers and Privileges committee, this is one. I kindly ask for your direction that this matter, after the admission of the member be referred to the committee.”

Speaker Justin Muturi said that there was no need to further escalate the matter.

“I will deal with the foul mouths here in the house, but out there we would be dealt with other people.”

