Nyachae’s Family Announces Process of Distributing Late Politician’s Vast Wealth

The formal process of distributing fortunes of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae has begun.

Trustees of the multi-billion shillings estate issued a gazette notice on Friday, September 10, notifying individuals who believe they are entitled to a share of the late politician’s wealth to contact the family.

"Those who think they are entitled should send their claim or interest on or before the expiry of two calendar months from the date this notice shall appear in the Kenya Gazette," three of Nyachae's children — Charles, Angela and Eric — notified the public. Upon expiry of the period, the trio said, Nyachae's vast wealth will be distributed to those entitled to it. The claims are to be submitted through the Daly and Inamdar Advocates who are located at ABC Place along Waiyaki Way in Westlands, Nairobi.

The veteran Gusii politician died on February 1, 2021, aged 88 after a long illness.

He had five known wives and 35 children.

The Nyachaes are ranked among the most wealthy families in Kenya with interest in banking, agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Nyachae had 3.1 million shares in CBA Bank and was listed as one of the leading owners of the recently created NCBA Group after the merger with NIC Bank.

He was also a shareholder at Swan Millers and Sansora Limited where he ran a successful bakery milling and bakery business.

He also had shares in KCB, Safaricom and Co-operative Bank.

