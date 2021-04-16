Nursing Facilities Fined Ksh1.5 Million For Claiming To Offer Home-based ICU Care

Three nursing homes have been fined Ksh500,000 each over adverts claiming they could offer home-based ICU care.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Council said that Apex Home Healthcare, Utunzaji Home and Nursing Care, and Wholistic Nursing Care are not registered to cater for such sensitive equipment to save lives.

“They shall each pay a penalty fine of Sh500,000 each to the Council within 14days from today,” said Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council CEO Daniel Yumbya.

For instance, Apex Home Healthcare charged Ksh15,000 per day for home-based ICU healthcare for a minimum of 10 days, translating to Ksh150,000.

“Shortage of beds in hospitals for Covid patients. Don’t panic, we will set up ICU at home,” claimed Apex.

On the other hand, Wholistic Nursing Care charged Ksh10,000 per day for a minimum period of 10 days.

An ICU facility entails a patient monitor, infusion pumps, a defibrillator and trained critical care staff.

Also, the homes will require ICU beds with flexible mattress, uninterrupted oxygen supply, ventilator and a blood gas analyser.

