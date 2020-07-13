15 Nurses At Pumwani Maternity Hospital Test Positive For Covid-19

15 nurses at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, the Kenya Union of Nurses (KUN) said on Monday.

Boaz Onchari, the KUN Nairobi Chairman, said the trend is worrying.

“I cannot tell the accumulative number of health workers at the hospital who have tested positive. But I can speak for nurses and I can confirm that 15 of them have tested positive,” said Onchari.

Onchari, however, said that none of the nurses is in a critical condition as most of them are asymptomatic.

Further reports indicate that at least 22 health workers working at Pumwani Hospital have contracted the virus in the line of duty.

Onchari confirmed reports that two nurses from other facilities in the country had succumbed to the respiratory disease.

So far, a total of three health workers have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in the past one week.

Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki was the first health worker to die of Covid-19.

Dr Lugaliki served as an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at the Nairobi South Hospital and had been admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital ICU unit on Monday night. She passed away on Friday morning.

Her family said that she had been diagnosed with diabetes.

So far, according to the ministry of health, a little over 250 health workers have contracted the contagious disease since its outbreak in the country.

Following the three deaths, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called on the government to better both public and private health facilities in the country to reduce the risk of exposure of frontline health workers to Covid-19.

“KMPDU mourns the death of Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki who passed on due to COVID-19 contracted at the workplace. We reiterate & remind GOK & ALL Private health facilities that the Welfare, Occupational Safety & Health of frontline workers is a non-negotiable Minimum!!” said KMPDU.

