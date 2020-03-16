Coronavirus: Nurses At Mbagathi Hospital Stage Go-slow

Nurses at Mbagathi hospital have staged a go-slow a day after the government confirmed two more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to three.

Mbagathi Hospital is one of the facilities tasked with handling COVID-19 cases in the country.

Reports indicate that the nurses have cited inadequate training to handle COVID-9 in the facility that was opened slightly over a week ago.

The nurses said that only their colleagues at the hospital’s isolation block have been trained to handle COVID-19 cases.

The caregivers have also accused the government of doing little to protect their families who they interact with every evening after handling patients that are potentially suffering from the COVID-19.

At least 22 people, who are believed to have come in close contact with the first coronavirus patient are isolated at the facility.

While opening the facility on March 6, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said at least 1100 workers have been trained to handle coronavirus cases and dispatched to strategic points.

He assured the public that health workers have received enough training and Kenya is prepared to handle COVID-19 cases.

Read: City Hotel On Lock Down Over Suspected Coronavirus Guest

The Monday developments have put the government on the spot as a section of Kenyans online question the country’s preparedness for the pandemic that has killed over 5000 people globally.

The President had on Sunday stated that Mbagathi Hospital and the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) isolation facilities are up and running in case of any emergencies.

President Kenyatta issued several directives that will help the nation in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

He announced the suspension of travel from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19.

Only Kenyan citizens will be allowed into the country provided they observe self-quarantine directive or visit a government facility for a check-up. This will be in force for 30 days.

Read Also: 23-year Old Arrested For Publishing Misleading Information About Coronavirus

The President said all persons who have come to Kenya in the last 14 days must self-quarantine.

Learning in all institutions was suspended with all institutions directed to suspend operations immediately.

Learners in day schools, both primary and secondary, will be required to stay at home from tomorrow. Boarding schools have been directed to close by Wednesday, March 18.

Universities and other tertiary institutions have been directed to suspend operations by Friday, March 20.

Read Also: List Of What President Uhuru Has Banned Over Coronavirus Fears

The government also urged government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home with the exception of employees working in critical/essential services.

The President also encouraged the use of cashless transactions to help contain the spread of COVID-19 further urging service providers to lower transaction charges during this period.

Globally, at least 142,000 people have been infected with the virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu