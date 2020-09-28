Number Of People Allowed To Attend Weddings, Funerals Increased Further In New Guidelines

President Uhuru Kenyatta has increased the number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals from 100 to 200, in new Covid-19 containment measures announced on Monday.

Speaking during the National Covid-19 Conference held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), the Head of State also stated that places of worship will remain open and can hold up to a third of their capacity at a time.

The President reiterated that individuals attending the functions must adhere to all the applicable guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Uhuru noted that the country’s positivity rate has fallen from 13 per cent in June to seven in August and now stands at 4.4.

He extended the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew by another 60 days effective, September 29.

However, the President said the curfew will run from 11pm to 4am, daily.

Previously, the nationwide curfew started at 9pm and ended at 4am.

The President further directed that bars will be reopened from tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The President said the closing time for all bars and restaurants will be 10pm.

In the last state of the Nation address, Uhuru had restricted the operations in bars to take away services only.

