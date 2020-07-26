NTV Presenter Miss Katiwa Tests Positive for Covid-19

NTV’s Jamdown presenter Miss Katiwa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miss Katiwa took to her Instagram page to break the news, saying that she had been asymptomatic at first but the signs have started appearing now.

“I got tested for COVID 19 and MY results came ,am POSITIVE for COVID 19,I have been in isolation and I am doing great, I didn’t show signs at fst but later on they started appearing, my family is well informed about it and am sure am going to come out strong because I am a fighter (sic),” she said.

This comes barely a week after Citizen TV anchor Jeff Koinange has revealed that he recently tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet on Monday last week, Mr Koinange, however, said he is asymptomatic and in self-isolation.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!” he wrote.

This comes days after another journalist at the Royal Media Services-owned station, Stephen Letoo, confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Mr Letoo hosts a morning political show with Mr Koinange at Hot 96.

Read: Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Recounts Exhibiting No Symptoms

Mr Letoo also told a local media last week that he is asymptomatic and is currently under the home-based care program.

“I did not have any signs and even now I don’t have any signs. I am fine and I have my appetite like before. You might even think that I am pretending. I can’t trace and explain how I got it but upon doing the tests at Nairobi Hospital, it turned out that I had contacted the virus,” he told The Star in an interview.

A number of journalists at the media house have reportedly tested positive for the virus and are yet to go public about their state.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu