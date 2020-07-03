NTV Anchor Ken Mijungu Fired

NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu has been sacked by the Nation Media Group.

The Side Bar host broke the news to his fans through his Twitter page on Friday, July 3.

Mijungu stated that he is among journalists in the NTV newsroom who have been sent home in ongoing mass layoffs.

“The axe fell NTV newsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned, ” the journalist said.

NMG had announced plans to retrench a number of its workforce in a new restructuring move, owing to reduced revenues.

In a media statement dated July 1, the company said it was going through hard times due to the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

According to the company, the “new reality” necessitates the re-engineering of Nation Media Group to accelerate its digital transformation.

“In this journey, the Group seeks to be innovative, agile and adaptive with the objective to take up leadership in the mobile publishing landscape In Africa. This will include focusing on resourcing people in new areas critical for the Group as it moulds itself to win in the future. Regrettably, this will result in a reduction of our workforce. This Is an extremely difficult decision in view of the prevailing circumstances,” the statement read.

NMG becomes the third Media House to sack employees amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Late last month Mediamax fired over 100 of its employees, including nearly the entire K24 TV’s editorial team after a salary tussle that lasted over two months.

Some of the notable faces fired include Sam Njoroge, Rose Gakuo, Fred Indimuli (K24 poached him from Citizen TV in 2018), Eric Njoka, Karen Karimi, Isabella Kituri, Nancy Onyancha, Caren Kibett, Shon Osimbo, Sara Adams, Joy Kariuki, Joab Mwaura, Tony Khwalanda and Milele FM presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

Royal Media Services (RMS) also axed its top radio personalities including Radio Citizen presenters Syombua Osiany, John Maloba, Himenigilder Mugeni.

Hot 96 FM Presenter Nancy Wanjiku Karanja popularly known to her fans as Shix Kapienga was also sacked.

