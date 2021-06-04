NTSA To Run Two User Portals Concurrently Until June 30

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will run two user portals concurrently until June 30, 2021, even as users record displeasure in the use of the new portal.

In a statement of Friday, NTSA said that the two portals (accessed through https://timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke/ and tims.ntsa.go.ke) will remain in use to “enable all users to interact and familiarize themselves with the system and undergo scheduled refresher virtual training sessions.”

“Having received feedback from various users and stakeholders on the system’s performance, user experience and taking cognizant of the above, the Authority has resolved to run both NITSA service portals (timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke and tims.ntsa.go.ke) and allow access to all services until Wednesday, 30th June, 2021,” NTSA.

Alt applications launched through the revamped system (timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke) shall be completed in the new system while applications launched and rejected/returned to the clients through timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke, must be resubmitted through the same system.

“Clients should not relaunch existing applications through tims.ntsa,go.ke. This is to prevent E-Citizen repayment for the same service. All applications launched via timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke will be processed before 5pm Friday 4th June 2021.

NTSA says that a comprehensive user manual on the revamped portal is available on the main website, www.ntsa.go.ke.

