NTSA To Inspect All Vehicles Older Than Four Years

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) will starting May 10 inspect all motor vehicles above four years from the date of manufacture.

In a letter signed by Interior and Citizen Services PS Paul Famba, all vehicles regardless of ownership will be inspected in line with Section 16 (2) of the Traffic Act.

It states, “Every vehicle more than four years old from the recorded date of manufacture shall be subjected to inspection by the motor vehicle inspection unit.”

Motor vehicle owners have been advised to arrange for inspection of their cars.

Last year, NTSA issued a list of rules in a bid to curb perennial road carnage. The authority resolved to inspect all private cars older than four years every two years.

All driving school vehicles, commercial vehicles, school buses and public service vehicles shall undergo a pre-registration inspection and an annual periodic vehicle inspection thereafter.

All vehicles that have been involved in accidents may be subject to motor vehicle inspection.

All salvage vehicles shall undergo a salvage motor vehicle inspection after the necessary repairs and upgrades are carried out and an annual periodic inspection thereafter.

Any vehicle that has undergone changes in the length, height, width, maximum payload, vehicle color, engine swap, and other major structural or mechanical changes shall be subject to a modification inspection.

