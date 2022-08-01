NTSA To Implement ‘Get Home Safe’ Campaign For School Children

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is set to implement the “Get Home safe” campaign for school children.

This is following a partnership with Corporation for Africa & Overseas (CFAO) Motors that will see the safety of children prioritized in all parts of the country.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, CFAO Motors Managing Director Arvinder Reel said, the organization is committed to supporting road safety initiatives through partnerships with key stakeholders.

“Across our operations, we promote a safety-first mindset – Anzen First -, and we are committed to supporting road safety initiatives through partnerships with key stakeholders and this campaign is one avenue to show our commitment towards promoting road safety across the country,” he said.

In 2018, the Education Ministry in a bid to ensure school children’s safety directed that all school buses be painted yellow.

This was in line with the Traffic (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly in June 2017.

”School buses time of travel is 6am-6pm. I hereby direct the police to ensure that all the school buses operate from 6am to 6pm only,” the then acting Education CS Fred Matiang’is said.

The bill further directed that vehicles transporting school-going children will have their speed limit fixed at 50km per hour and will be fitted with safety belts.

”A person who being the registered owner or driver of a vehicle used for transporting children, who authorizes or permits the use of a vehicle used for transporting children or is negligent to prevent contravention with this Act commits an offense and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding thirty thousand shillings or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two months, or to both,” reads the Bill in part.

