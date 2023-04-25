NTSA Suspends Tahmeed, Taita Taveta Saccos Over Road Accidents

The operations of Team Swat and two other Saccos whose matatus were involved in incidents over the last 30 days have been suspended by the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) board.

In a statement released on Monday, board chairperson Aden Noor stated that the operators of the three suspended saccos will be forced to go through a safety compliance evaluation right away before being permitted to operate.

The others are; Taita Taveta and Tahmeed saccos.

“The board shall take immediate and severe disciplinary action against members of staff who will issue inspection certificate and/or road service license and/or driving license and DL endorsement to any vehicle and driver without laid down procedures,” Noor said.

“The authority is undergoing a vigorous data cleaning exercise to ensure only legally issued inspection certificates and driving licenses are recognized.”

Noor pointed out that all public transportation providers who are involved in fatal collisions would need to go through a required safety compliance review.

A roadworthiness check of each of their vehicles, a driver qualification evaluation, a driving ability examination, and proof of compliance with the PSV rules of 2014 are all included in the evaluation.

“To address traffic congestion concerns, the authority hereby halts PSV route extension and variations in Nairobi and environs until an assessment of facilities available is conducted,” he said.

The board further advised public transportation providers with less than 30 cars that they had 30 days to comply with the requirement regarding the number of vehicles they should own, failure to which their licenses would be cancelled.

On April 17, a Tahmeed Sacco bus was involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of four passengers, while on April 15, a Taita Taveta Sacco matatu was involved in a horrific collision that claimed the lives of ten people.

