NTSA Suspends Licence Of Ummoiner Driver Caught On Camera Driving Recklessly [Video]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the driving licence of one of Ummoiner Sacco matatu drivers after a viral video of reckless driving.

The undated video which surfaced online on Tuesday morning captures the driver of the vehicle — registration number KCW 047A — dangerously overtaking other road users in Nairobi.

The unidentified driver plying the Umoja route nearly hit a Boda Boda rider going in the opposite direction.

In a statement, NTSA said the vehicle has been impounded by police and a prohibition order that will be subjected to a compliance inspection issued.

“The DL and PSV License of the driver have been suspended for a period of 6 months, ” said NTSA.

“He will be required to undergo driver re-test for the Authority to ascertain his competencies before the licenses are reinstated.”

The Authority said it will conduct a mandatory road safety awareness and customer care training for all crew members and Ummoiner Sacco officials next week.

“We thank the public and urge you to continue supporting the Authority in weeding out rogue drivers who endanger the lives of road users.”

