NTSA Suspends Crucial Services Over Coronavirus Scare

The National Transport And Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended crucial services including collection of logbooks, PSV Badges, Smart driving licence enrollment and collection, Driver Testing and Motor Vehicle Inspection until further notice.

This follows the directives of the National Emergency and Response Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) that was issued on March 16 following discovery of two more coronavirus cases in the country.

NTSA however said that their online services will not be affected.

“We will provide a further update on our services within the next 48 hours,” a public notice read in part.

On Sunday March 15, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) suspended the issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct in the wake of Coronavirus fears.

In a statement on Sunday night, the DCI stated that as part of measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus in the country, the issuance of the crucial document now known as Police Clearance Certificates will remain suspended for the next two weeks.

DCI said private fingerprint forensic services will also remain suspended during the said period.

“The Directorate has suspended services in respect to private fingerprint Forensic and issuance of Police Clearance Certificates previously known as Certificate of Good Conduct, for the next two weeks, ” DCI said in a tweet.

At the same time, the Department of Immigration services also announced that it’s scaling down its operations to avoid overcrowding at their offices as part of the government’s efforts in reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the period passport applicants will access the immigration offices strictly on appointment.

“For purposes of managing risks by congestion, appointment bookings will be rescheduled to ensure minimal and safe numbers are in our premises at any given time,” reads a statement sent out by Director General of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi.

With regard to new arrests, Chief Justice David Maraga said that during the two-week period, all cases except serious ones will be dealt with at the police stations in accordance with guidelines to be issued by the Inspector General of Police.

The government also suspended learning in all institutions until further notice.

As of March 15, Kenya had confirmed three cases of COVID-19.

Globally, at least 142,000 people have been infected with the virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. At least 5300 deaths have been reported.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

