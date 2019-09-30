NTSA Suspends 9 Matatu Saccos Operating In Nairobi

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has withdrawn licenses of nine Saccos in Nairobi.

In a statement, the authority says that the saccos failed to meet requirements of operating a fleet of at least 30 vehicles.

“NTSA notifies the Public that it has suspended Nine Saccos/Companies for failing to comply with the provisions of Section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV)Regulations, 2014, which require a PSV Sacco/Company to operate a minimum of Thirty (30) serviceable motor vehicles,” said NTSA in a statement on Monday.

Among the saccos suspended include City Tram, which plies the Nairobi CBD — Umoja route and Mwamba Sacco and Marvellous Travellers which operates on the Komarock route.

Others are MNGN Sacco (MathareNorth-Ngara-Gikomba), Fig Komba Sacco, Moonlight Coach company, Mwirona Sacco, Huruma Mini Bus and Transafaris, which plies the Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu-Busia route.

“Members of the Public are hereby advised not to board any vehicles belonging to these Saccos/Companies in order to avoid any inconveniences. The Traffic Department has been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the nine found operating contrary to the suspension,” said NTSA.

