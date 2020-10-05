NTSA Summons Neo Kenya Mpya And Joy Kenya Bus Officials Over Kenol Chaos

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited officials over chaos witnessed at Kenol in Murang’a County on Sunday that left two people dead and several injured.

In a statement on Monday, NTSA directed the officials to appear before the authority to provide an “insight” into the incident.

NTSA Update: In implementation of the PSV Regulations, 2014 and in consultation with the Inspector General, the Authority has summoned the officials of Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited to appear… https://t.co/C12DaxlxC7 @InteriorKE @NPSOfficial_KE — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) October 5, 2020

It’s alleged that the buses ferried goons to Kenol where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to preside over a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church.

Whereas the DP’s camp has accused a section of Jubilee leaders including Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege of being behind the chaos, the party Vice Chairman David Murathe has claimed that the chaos was stage-managed as the buses are owned by the DP’s ally Purity Ngirici, the Kirinyaga Woman Representative.

Already, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered for the arrest of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome over the violence witnessed as rival groups clashed.

In the Sunday morning chaos, property of unknown value is said to have been destroyed.

In videos that have surfaced online, one of the groups barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a Road paralysing transport in the area.

The youth could be seen pelting stones at each other.

At some point, police were forced to use teargas to disperse the groups.

