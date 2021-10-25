NTSA Set to Shut Down Hundreds of Rogue Driving Schools Countrywide

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has embarked on a drive to weed out rogue driving schools in the country. The body has directed more than 500 driving schools to apply for fresh operating licenses, with plans to only issue them out to those in compliance with a set of new rules.

Those that fail to meet the infrastructure and staff qualification expectations will be forced to close shop.

The move comes amid a petition filed at the courts by the Kenya Driving Schools Association (KDSA) seeking to block NTSA from implementing the new rules. This petition by KDSA, which is the second attempt in five years, claims that it has 700 paid members, most facing closure if the rules are forced.

Read: NTSA Revokes 51 Driving School Licences, Here Is The List

According to the new rules, NTSA will send officials to inspect each driving school with the aim of ascertaining that the staff and infrastructure requirements are met before fresh licences are issued.

The driving schools will also be required to have waiting areas, management offices, washrooms and theory classrooms that can hold a capacity of at least four students sitting at least one square metre apart with a town model board. They must also have a town model board and road sign posters approved by the NTSA.

Driving tutors will be required to have gotten a mean grade of at least D minus in their KCSE, a certificate in computer studies or a similar qualification. Minimum number of instructors per driving school will also be set at two.

The Driving schools will be required to submit their annual reports to the NTSA by the end of January each year.

