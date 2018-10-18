NTSA Set To Introduce E-Logbooks To Curb Fraud

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is planning to introduce electronic logbooks (e-logbooks) to curb vehicle ownership related fraud.

In a statement, director-general Francis Meja said that the move will improve information sharing through its online register, the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

“We are currently reviewing the option of having electronic logbooks that can be easily verified through the system and also seeing how the system can be integrated with insurance firms to know who actually has insured their vehicle,” stated Meja.

According to Meja, the elogbook and the system will reduce instances of fraud by allowing financial institutions to view their financed assets electronically.

Read: Safaricom To Increase Call, Data And SMS Charges As From Midnight

The move follows an incidence last year where insurers were conned billions by con artists who were using fake car logbooks to swindle insurers out of millions of shillings.

The cartel, suspected to consist of about 10 scammers, had managed to infiltrate the NTSA’s online database, compromising the integrity of vehicle registration details. Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...