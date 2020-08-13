NTSA Schedules Fumigation Exercise For Mombasa, Embu, Kericho Offices, Premises To Remain Closed

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has scheduled fumigation exercises at their offices in Mombasa, Embu and Kericho on Friday, August 14, 2020. During this period, access to the offices will be restricted.

Through a notice on Twitter, the Authority indicated that the move is in compliance with the National Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19 to combat the spread of the virus.

“We have scheduled a fumigation exercise at our Mombasa, Embu and Kericho offices on Friday,14th August 2020. During this time, access to the three offices will be restricted. All services will resume on Monday,17th August 2020,” read the notice.

NTSA SERVICE UPDATE:We have scheduled a fumigation exercise at our Mombasa,Embu & Kericho Offices on Friday,14th August,2020.During this time,access to the three offices will be restricted.All services will resume on Monday,17th August 2020.Apologies for the inconvenience caused. https://t.co/MksKnyoPKg — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) August 13, 2020

Services will resume on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The NTSA had earlier announced the move to fumigate all 17 regional offices within 10 days as an exercise to curb the virus spread as well as conform to the stipulations set by the government.

The authority, however, indicated that all their online services will be available during the fumigation period thus encouraged clients to access services online.

“We shall progressively move to fumigate all our 17 regional offices in the next 10 days. We shall notify you 48 hours in advance before the fumigation of each regional office,” said NTSA.

First on the program last month were the Upper Hill and Likoni road offices which were closed for three days.

NTSA SERVICE UPDATE: As part of precautionary measures directed by National Emergency Response Committee on #COVID19KE in mitigating against spread of the virus, we have scheduled a 3 day fumigation & cleaning at Upper hill & Likoni Rd offices https://t.co/JyE7djSZfB @InteriorKE pic.twitter.com/wxVYwaiQyF — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) July 31, 2020

COVID-19 cases have continued to surge in the country as the number of confirmed cases almost closes the 30,000 mark. Recoveries are 14, 610 while the number of fatalities has risen to 456.

