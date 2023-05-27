NTSA Responds After Video of Tout Dragging Woman Goes Viral

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has asked the public to help identify a public service vehicle from which a passenger was dragged by a tout.

In a statement, the authority asked the the public to share the details of the vehicle.

“Good morning. Kindly share with us the registration number of the vehicle,” tweeted NTSA on Saturday.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, the conductor is seen dragging a female passenger for allegedly declining to pay fare.

But the woman insists that she had already paid her fare.

“I have paid, leave me alone. Leave me alone,” she shouts.

The tout, however, tells her that she must pay.

“Give her her things. She must pay for transport,” he is heard shouting back at the victim.

Also in the video is a traffic officer who watches as the woman is violated by the tout.

Kenyans online have called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to look into the incident.

Earlier, a deaf woman was stripped naked by a tout over fare.

It is said, however, that the woman could not express herself hence the unfortunate situation.

