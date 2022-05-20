NTSA Relaunches Mobile App to Enhance Service Delivery

The National Transport and Safety Authority has relaunched its self-service mobile application with an aim of improving access to information. According to a statement from the agency, the application will enhance service delivery to members of the public when verifying the validity of their licenses.

The NTSA said that the relaunch comes with additional capabilities allowing the app to support the public transport sector, enable verification of Boda Boda licenses as well as driving school instructors’ licenses.

“The roll out comes at a time when the Authority has re-engineered its operational processes, revamped the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS), synchronized all services and provided access through the Authority’s website to provide quality serve to the public,” NTSA said.

To access registration details of a matatu sacco or company, Kenyans will use the information provided on the vehicle’s body and the App will generate the name as provided in the system.

To verify the status of a motor vehicle's inspection, enforcement officials will look up the vehicle's registration number to see if it has been brought for inspection as required by law.

To verify the status of a motor vehicle’s inspection, enforcement officials will look up the vehicle’s registration number to see if it has been brought for inspection as required by law.

The registration number of the vehicle will be used to validate the road service license, while the driver’s identity number will be used to check the authenticity of the driving license.

NTSA has urged drivers whose particulars are incomplete to contact the Authority while Boda Boda operators are supposed to visit Huduma centers where they registered to provide additional data.

“The free App which is currently available on Google Playstore is fast, simple to navigate and designed to provide real time information to clients,” NTSA said.

