NTSA Moves Nairobi Offices From Hill Park Building

NTSA offices
National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Vehicles.[Courtesy]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has relocated its Nairobi headquarters from Hill Park Building.

In a statement, the authority notified the public that the new offices will be at the 316 Upper Hill Chambers, along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Upper Hill.

The new offices will be on the Ground Floor, 8th and 9th Floor of the 316 Upper Hill Chambers effective June 28.

“Effective Monday, 28th June 2021, NTSA Headquarters will be relocated from Hill Park Building to the 316 Upper Hill Chambers, along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi,” said NTSA.

However, for those in need of Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle plates, they will be attended to at Likoni Road Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

This comes weeks after the authority announced an upgrade of its system. with services running on two portals ( timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke and  tims.ntsa.go.ke ) until June 30.

“This is to enable all users to interact, familiarize themselves with the system and undergo scheduled virtual training sessions,” said the authority.

On May 27, NTSA announced interruption to some of its online services including; Smart Driving License booking/enrolment, PDL, Test Booking applications, Collection of Logbooks, and Number Plates.

