NTSA, Inchcape Kenya Take Boda Boda Road Safety Drive To Kajiado County

Boda boda riders in Kajiado County have today received a sensitization and upskilling training on road safety, as well as safety riding gear, courtesy of Inchcape Kenya, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Private Bikers Association of Kenya (PBAK).

The sensitization initiative was a culmination of the BMW Motorrad Ride, a group ride conducted by BMW bike owners aimed at drawing together the biking community and sharpening their riding and precautionary skills on off roads.

The road safety campaign comes in the wake of a rise in the number of road accidents related to motorcyclists.

According to the 2022 Economic Survey Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the number of newly registered motor and autocycles rose by 15.6 percent from 246,705 units in 2020 to 285,203 units in 2021.

Consequently, the number of motorcycle accident casualties rose by 13.6 percent from 3,818 in 2020 to 4,336 in 2021. Additionally, the number of pillion passenger casualties in the reported road accidents went up by 16.5 percent from 2,332 in 2020 to 2,716 in 2021.

Speaking during the training, Inchcape Kenya Managing Director, Mr. Hussein Ibrahim, noted that as the country’s official distributor of BMW Bikes and as a responsible corporate citizen, Inchcape Kenya strives to enhance road safety among riders as part of its community outreach.

“As we grow the BMW Motorrad product range in the Kenyan market, it is not lost on us that motorbikes have for a long time now greatly contributed to the spike in road accidents. As a key player in the automobiles industry, we are committed to playing a part in limiting motorcycle accidents through upskilling and sensitizing riders across the country on road safety” he noted.

On his part, the Private Bikers Association of Kenya representative, Lawrence Mbagara, noted that the initiative was a welcome move and will go a long way in instilling road discipline among motorcyclists.

“I have been riding for many years now and I am passionate about spreading the safety and watchfulness message to my fellow bikers across the country. Motorcycling is a unique experience that engages all your senses and creates an exhilarating sense of freedom. Along with that freedom comes responsibility. Whether one is riding for leisure or as a source of income, I urge all motorists to observe road rules and mind fellow motorists so as to make our riding experiences worthwhile” he said.

Other notable riders who took part in this edition of the BMW Motorrad Ride include Faith Kanja, who rode the BMW G 310 GS and Peter Wasike who rode the BMW R 1250 GS.

Inchcape Kenya will take the sensitization drive to the other parts of the country in the coming months.

