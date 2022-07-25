NTSA Halts Modern Coast Operations After 34 Perish in Nithi Accident

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended Modern Coast Express Limited operations.

This was after one of its Mombasa-bound buses was involved in an accident at the Nithi bridge Sunday evening.

“A thorough multi-agency investigation into the crash and an evaluation of the operator’s safety operational standards is currently underway,” NTSA Director General George Njao said on Monday.

“We condole with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic crash and wish quick recovery to those undergoing treatment.”

According to Njao, the suspension will affect the 31 Modern Coast buses around the country.

The company’s operations on the Nairobi-Mombasa and Nairobi-Thika-Embu-Meru-Maua routes will be impacted by the directive.

Affected routes include Mombasa-Makindu-Wote-Kitui-Machakos and Nairobi-Narok-Kisii-Homa Bay-Migori-Isibania.

Additionally, operations on; Mombasa-Mtwapa-Kilifi-Malindi-Witu-Mpeketoni-Lamu as well as Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu-Eldoret-Malaba and Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu-Kakamega-Busia have been halted.

The bus which had just left Meru plunged into River Nithi at around 6 PM.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the ill-fated bus was speeding down the slope when he lost control of the vehicle.

