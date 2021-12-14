NTSA Enhances Web Portal Security with SMS Code Requirement

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is enforcing additional safety measures on the company’s portal to curb the illegal release of impounded vehicles.

According to the authority, Sacco/company administrators will now be required to submit a phone number where an SMS code will be sent to enable access to the website. NTSA sent a letter to Public Service Vehicles officials on December 10 saying this will be the third layer of security on the portal.

“A third level security measure has been implemented to increase the portal security. This will require the portal administrators to prove an SMS code before they log in to their portals,” the letter said.

Read: NTSA Set to Shut Down Hundreds of Rogue Driving Schools Countrywide

NTSA has been dogged by accusations of the illegal release of motor vehicles, drivers, and conductors in their custody through the road service license portals.

The sacco and company administrators with access to the portal have been given till December 17 to submit their phone numbers to the authority.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...