Ole Ntimama’s Widow Fights For Sh100 Million Investment With Son-in-law

The Ntimama family is embroiled in a tussle for the late William Ole Ntimama’s investment.

A case before a Commercial Court pits the late Narok MP’s widow Pedelai Ntimama against his late daughter, Vivian Talash Ntimama’s widower Erick Kimani.

Ntimama left behind a sum of Sh100 million managed by Britam Insurance but left Vivian in charge of the account.

“My youngest daughter Vivian Talash Ntimama shall always remit monies required to meet my wife’s medical and health expenses in her lifetime,” Ntimama wrote in his will.

But Vivian passed away on February 1 this year at her home. She is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

“She collapsed and died while taking a shower early Friday,” her sister Lydia said.

Pedelai through her lawyer Omwanza Ombati, wants half of the money that is not being contested to be signed over to her for her medical upkeep.

“Given that the dispute is about half the amount held by the applicant, we are seeking the release of the undisputed sum to the respondent,” Omwanza told the court.

But Kimani wants the money to remain intact until an amicable solution is reached by both parties. He has also claimed that his late wife and his mother-in-law were beneficiaries of the funds in question.

“We have a small problem with that. The applicants made it clear that they do not want to talk to us at all. The application is to have our consent without talking to us. Asking that 50 per cent be released will be settling the matter while still litigating,” Kimani’s lawyer Stephen Kabucho said.

Kimani and Pedelai were both sued by Britam after giving two conflicting instructions.

“Kindly note that our client Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama needs her funds at her account with Britam Assets Managers. She is a widow and her investment is her sole source of money for her medical bills and maintenance,” Omwanza wrote to Britam.

But Kimani remained adamant that the funds were a joint investment between his late wife and Pedelai. He, therefore, wrote to Britam instructing that no withdrawals are made.

“No withdrawals should be made from the said joint investment without the full participation and concurrence in writing of the estate of Vivian Talash Ntimama,” he wrote.

The case will be heard on February 27 and March 1, next year.

