NSE Warns of Scam Website Out To Defraud Kenyans

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has issued a warning to Kenyans against falling prey to a copycat website defrauding members of the public.

The scam website called Nairobi Exchange, bears NSE’s trademark logo, making it easy for unsuspecting users to trust it.

“If you are tired of losing money in financial pyramids, Forex, cryptocurrency or other questionable areas for investment and want (to) find a company with which month after month, year after year, you can consistently make a profit, then all you have to do is register, make a deposit and in an hour get the first profit,” the website states.

The scam website outlines a number of products including a premium offer earning members 200 percent profit for a minimum investment of Sh445,911($4001) in just five days.

The NSE however has warned users, clarifying that it does not at any point accept funds from the public. NSE is merely a medium supporting trade of securities.

The NSE says it has already reported the scam website to the relevant government authorities for action.

